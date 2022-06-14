BRATTLEBORO — On June 16, people around the world celebrate the day in 1904 when Leopold and Molly Bloom, Stephen Dedalus and a host of other Dubliners from all walks of life experienced the full range of human events and emotions in James Joyce’s novel “Ulysses,” in a single turn around the sun.
The public is invited to join in a special Bloomsday celebration on Thursday, at 7 p.m., in the Main Reading Room of Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St. Jon Mack will celebrate the novel by following the threads of the stories in this work through readings and explorations of excerpts from the text.
The event will be held in person and via Zoom.
After the readings, there will be recommendations on how to find the best resources to make your reading enjoyable and the conversation will open up to those participating in-person or online.
The program is free and open to the public.
For more information, call 802-254-5290 ext. 1201 or visit brookslibraryvt.org.