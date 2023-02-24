BRATTLEBORO — Locals are being invited to attend a panel discussion: “A Photo is Worth a Thousand Words.” The program, sponsored by Vermont Independent Media’s Media Mentoring Project, will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, via Zoom.
Guests will receive insight from Kris Radder, photographer and videographer for the Brattleboro Reformer, Kelly Fletcher, documentary photographer, and Ziagul Azimi, journalist/executive for Afghan Women News Agency.
Together they will coach workshop participants in how to craft images and videos that not only tell a captivating story but bring more likes on social media and YouTube to aid in bringing change.
Subject matter will include: choosing a compelling topic, angles and framing, light, color, composition, subject, and capturing images in volatile situations. This is the first of the Media Mentoring Project’s spring programs, which will continue on Zoom and Facebook live with assistance from BCTV.
Joyce Marcel, writer of award-winning cover stories for Vermont Business Magazine, will moderate the event.
To register for the “A Photo is Worth a Thousand Words” workshop, email geoffburgess2@gmail.com.