STRATTON — Support the Stratton Community Foundation and join in the winter wonderment of “Snowlight in Vermont” on Stratton Mountain and in Manchester.
This season, sponsor a lighted evergreen tree and dedicate a personalized plaque to celebrate loved ones, cherished memories or share in the spirit of the holidays with friends, guests, and visitors to our area.
The Stratton Community Foundation cares about the well-being and success of the local youth living in the Shires and mountain communities surrounding Stratton Mountain. Snowlight in Vermont is the organization’s signature event to shine a light on education. In addition to addressing issues of hunger, basic necessities, and health, the Stratton Foundation dedicates a majority of its giving annually towards education, supporting early literacy programs, summer learning-loss camps, experiential learning opportunities, Success programs, as well as career experience, college, and trade scholarships. In 2022, the Foundation inspired donor families to join in an ambitious effort to uplift the future of our local teens, awarding 14 college scholarships totaling over $167,000 to students at Leland & Gray High School, Burr & Burton Academy, and Arlington High School.
To support education in our communities, sponsor a tree in the Stratton Village or in Manchester, visit strattonfoundation.org/snowlight-in-vermont. Sponsorship is a $600 donation per tree. An intimate Snowlight Reception for all tree donors is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. at Grizzly’s on Stratton, followed by the grand tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. The tree lighting in Manchester will take place during the town’s festivities planned for Thanksgiving weekend.
To place your reservation, visit Strattonfoundation.org/snowlight-in-vermont or contact (802) 297.2096 info@strattonfoundation.org. To learn more about the impact of the Stratton Foundation, visit Strattonfoundation.org or call 802.297.2096.