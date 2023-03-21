BRATTLEBORO — The Recreation and Parks Department will be taking reservations for the Ames Brook Community Garden. The garden is in the 9-acre Stockwell Park overlooking Ames Brook in West Brattleboro.
The garden has 17 plots, measuring 100 square feet each, along with common crops of raspberries, a small asparagus patch and flower beds. There is a charcoal grill, picnic table, umbrella and Adirondack chairs for all to use and enjoy. There are garden tools, from shovels and rakes to wheelbarrows, for gardeners to use, along with organic pest sprays. The garden also provides wood chips from the Brattleboro Union High School Christmas tree collection fundraiser and compost from Windham Solid Waste Management District made from, in part, Brattleboro’s curbside organics collection program.
All gardeners are welcome, from the inexperienced to the master. Should the commitment of a plot be too much, there is the option of helping with upkeep of common areas, from deadheading, thinning flowers and weeding to spreading woodchips.
Returning gardeners have until April 1 to sign up for the regular fee of $25. After that, the fee increases to $35. New gardeners can sign up on April 3 for $25. After April 30, the fee increases to $35. New gardeners will be required to pay a $25 garden plot deposit.
Space is limited to the 17 plots. Reservations will be on a first come, first serve basis. To reserve a garden plot, stop by the Recreation and Parks Office at 207 Main St.