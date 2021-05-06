The Brattleboro Floral Arts & Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 15, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Green Mountain Chapel, 480 Western Ave. The sale will feature mostly perennials dug from members’ gardens, plus limited annuals. Select gardening treasures will be offered as well. The Brattleboro Floral Arts & Garden Club is open to everyone, with monthly meetings throughout the year. For more information on the club, see the club website at https://sites.google.com/site/brattleborogardenclub/ or contact Jill Stahl Tyler, 802-254-2879 or jill@globalcow.com.
The Westminster West Library will host a Perennial Plant Sale — a 20-plus year tradition — from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the library, 3409 Westminster West Road in Putney.
The sale will feature potted, field-grown perennial plants, shrubs, herbs, and more. All proceeds go to the Library and the Westminster Community Fund.
The Athens Brick Meetinghouse Committee in conjunction with the Athens Historic Preservation Society will hold its fourth annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at the 1817 Brick Meetinghouse in Athens.
After over a year and a long winter living with a global pandemic, we relish the idea of this annual outdoor spring event come the end of May. Visitors will find a variety of perennials, annuals and vegetable seedlings, as well as delightful garden related raffle prizes. Once again, the Plant Sale will be outdoors on the Meetinghouse lawn with plenty of safe social distancing, and no need for person to person contact. Experienced gardeners from the Athens Area Garden Club will be there to answer questions and offer gardening advice.
The Athens Brick Meetinghouse is historically significant to the Windham County region of Vermont, and particularly the 12 surrounding towns which comprised the “Old Athens Circuit” — Grafton, Rockingham, Townshend, Londonderry, Weston, Chester, Acton, Springfield, Landgrove, Windham, Putney and Mt. Holly. Circuit preachers from Athens traveled out to these towns to perform religious services. Quarterly camp meetings with the Methodist congregants from these towns often lasted two days at the Athens Meetinghouse which was known as the “Mother Church.”
This national historic landmark, located at 2 Meetinghouse Road just off Route 35, will be open for viewing the Meetinghouse sanctuary and vestibule during this May 29 event. All proceeds go to support ongoing efforts to preserve this historic gem. Donations made to the Athens Historic Preservation Society are fully tax deductible and will support ongoing efforts to preserve the Meetinghouse.
For more information or to make plant or other donations, contact Sherry Maher at 802-869-2141 or email at athensmeetinghouse1817@gmail.com, or follow Athens Meetinghouse on Facebook.