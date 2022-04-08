BRATTLEBORO — The town has scheduled two days this month for its curbside Spring Leaf Collection program. All locations will be picked up each Friday, on April 15 and 29
All leaves and clippings must be in brown paper leaf bags and at the curb by 7 a.m. on scheduled leaf collection days. Acceptable waste includes leaves, grass, clippings, garden waste and twigs. No branches larger than one inch in diameter and two feet long should be put out for collection. No other household trash is to be included.
No plastic bags or other containers will be accepted. Brown paper leaf bags are available for purchase at local businesses. These will be the only days scheduled for curbside leaf pick up. There will be no Saturday pick up.