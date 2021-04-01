BRATTLEBORO -- The following dates have been scheduled for Brattleboro's curbside Spring Leaf Collection. All locations will be picked up each Friday for all residents: April 16 and April 30.
All leaves and clippings must be in brown paper leaf bags and at the curb by 7 a.m. on scheduled leaf collection days. Acceptable waste includes leaves, grass, clippings, garden waste, twigs, no branches larger than 1" in diameter and 2 feet long. No other household trash is to be included.
No plastic bagsor other containers will be accepted. Brown paper leaf bags are available for purchase at local businesses.
These will be the only days scheduled for curbside leaf pick up. There will be no Saturday pickup.