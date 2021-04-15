BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Ski Hill at Living Memorial Park will have its Spring Work Bee this Saturday, April 17 starting at 9 a.m. and going until all the spring cleanup is done. Come on down and help the ski hill get ready for next year by cleaning up from this one. This is a great way to get Brattleboro Union High School community service hours. IMPORTANT: Park at the Withington Ice Rink, as the town has an event scheduled in the lower parking lot.
The Brattleboro Ski Hill Board would like to send out huge appreciations to all and everyone who has worked and played to make skiing and riding happen this past winter.
It is easy to argue that the 2020-2021 season has been the best one yet. The ski hill was open for 44 days, averaging more than 25 hours a week. A brand new development was that several schools and community groups arranged special openings for their own events outside the typically scheduled hours. Contact the ski hill through the website (brattski.org) if this seems like something you want to plan for next year.
While working together to keep each other safe and socially distant, the ski hill issued 40 percent more tickets than its previous record season — that’s more than 200 percent of an average year. They have a robust and capable generation-spanning volunteer roster, with a delightful and notable increase in teen participation.
The ski hill appreciates and depends on its generous and supportive partners at Town Parks and Rec (Thank you Carol Lolatte and crew!) and the generous support of Bellco Excavating, Rich Bailey Plumbing and Heating, King Electric, The Vermont Country Deli, Farrell Video Production, Brattleboro Rotary and many, many individual supporters.
That said, it hasn’t been all blue sky and powder days. In early January, the ski hill discovered that its aging snow-making pump motor needed to be replaced, along with a few other essential pieces of snow-making equipment. As it turned out, they needed to spend significant money to get it up and running again. Expenses have been covered by spending down some cash reserves, making use of a generous donation from the Rotary Club and taking out a loan through Brattleboro Savings Bank. That loan, along with funds needed for regular maintenance on the groomer, make this an excellent time to consider the joy, delight and healthy opportunities you can create by helping support and sustain this well-loved Brattleboro tradition.
On behalf of the over 5,000 skiers and riders that enjoyed a healthy, socially distant, affordable opportunity this winter, the board thanks you for all your support! To contact or make a donation:
Email:brattleboroskihill@gmail.com