SPRINGFIELD — At 9 a.m. on a recent Monday morning, the tables for lunch at the Springfield Meals Center were already set with decorations and flowers, ready for the lunch crowd. At the side of the room were two long tables, filled with thermal coolers and meals. Volunteers came rushing in the door, busily loading their cars and preparing for another day’s deliveries.
March 2022 marks 50 years since Meals on Wheels, the nation’s premier nutrition program for seniors, was funded. For Vermont’s aging population, it has become a lifeline for many of our neighbors — even more so during the COVID pandemic.
“Today we’re delivering 109 meals,” said Jane Nichols, a volunteer who was setting out meals that morning. “We prepare anywhere from 85-100 meals every day, and then get ready for the dozen or so people who attend our congregate meals at noon.”
Meals on Wheels of Greater Springfield regularly brings meals to seniors who are unable to leave their homes or prepare their own food every day in Springfield, Chester, Andover, Baltimore, and Weathersfield. According to Director Sue Levine, there are about 95 local residents who rely on this service regularly, as well as some residents living with disabilities at the Vermont Center for Independent Living. In all, the Springfield meal site delivers more than 2,000 meals every month.
“We just added a gentleman in Chester to my route,” said one volunteer. “He had been falling, and had two knees replaced, and was just very uncomfortable thinking about shopping and cooking. He is so incredibly grateful that we can make his life just a little bit easier as he recuperates.”
Those wishing to volunteer to deliver, or to sign up to receive meals, can call Sue Levine at 802-885-5879. Donations to help support the operation in its 50th Anniversary year can be made by a check to MOW Greater Springfield and mailed to the at 139 Main St., Springfield VT 05156.