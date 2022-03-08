BRATTLEBORO — In her 2021 annual report to the St. Michael’s church community, the Rev. Mary Lindquist writes: “seeds of new ministry started to blossom at St. Michael’s. Not one, not two, but three substantive, Spirit-led initiatives presented themselves to our church with urgency and resolve.” Thus, the work of the parish for the coming months — focused on community outreach as much as on internal well-being — is set for the church at the corner of Bradley Avenue and Putney Road.
The first initiative is the St. Michael’s Interfaith Refugee Ministry. “An opportunity walked in the door” is how parishioner Jeff Lewis described the beginning of this new ministry at St. Michael’s and in the wider Brattleboro community. Lewis was approached by the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation about a community initiative that would help resettle refugees in Southern Vermont. Responding to a call to faith communities to work as co-sponsorship groups, several members of St. Michael’s assumed the complex challenge of organizing volunteers within the church and collaborating with other area organizations. “This new work with refugees,” says Jean Smith, one of the initiative’s leaders, “is not a service project, unless [by “service”] we mean God’s service to us for our growth in faith.”
The second initiative, “Building Hope for the Earth: Our Path to Sustainability,” has risen from the dire need to replace the roof of the 164-year-old brick church. Last summer, St. Michael’s Vestry and Buildings and Grounds Committee addressed that need which led to an exploration not only of roof replacement, but also of the possibility of installing solar panels. This possibility led to discussion of St. Michael’s moving toward 100 percent reliance on renewable energy and having enough solar power to not only provide for the church’s own needs, but also to “tithe” 10 percent of the solar energy harvested back to the community.
According to the parish’s 2021 annual report, “St. Michael’s interest in solar panels began with ’dream-catching’ … in 2008 when we wanted to do our part to address the climate crisis of our planet and to take seriously our call to be good stewards of the earth … The need for churches, indeed all institutions, to attain a clean energy future that is free of fossil fuels and that reduces greenhouse gas emissions is increasingly important. As faith leaders around the world, including our own Diocese, step up to meet this urgency as a core part of our missions, St. Michael’s hears the call and wants to respond as a community leader.”
Though still in the information-gathering stage, St. Michael’s hopes that sustainable energy practices will be in the implementation stage when the church installs new roofs on its buildings next fall.
Finally, St. Michael’s is engaged in “Becoming Beloved Community (BBC),” a nationwide movement in the Episcopal church focused on truth, healing, and justice. Rector Lindquist notes that last winter the St. Michael’s Vestry became more aware of mid-nineteenth century Bishop John Henry Hopkins’ writings that supported slavery. Hopkins was the first bishop of Vermont and his picture hangs in the Common Room of St. Michael’s. Lindquist writes “Through much thought and discussion about what to do with the picture and in discussion with our seminarian, Adwoa Lewis-Wilson, it became clear that we were being called to engage with wounds of racism in our church’s history as well as to examine the role of racism in our lives today.” Lewis-Wilson adds, “George Floyd unearthed something painful that we may have thought was (nearly) buried. Then the Episcopal diocese launched a Hopkins study. Then we saw Hopkins’ picture on our own wall… through its invitation, we are beginning to speak more honestly together, to hope with more specificity and scope.”
In late January, St. Michael’s parishioners gathered to begin an 11-week series focused on Becoming Beloved Community, “beginning the process of confronting the wounds of racism in our church and in ourselves and discerning who God is calling our community to be in this time and in the future,” Lindquist adds.
The work of St. Michael’s is open to the public. For more information, see the church website: www.stmichaelsvermont.org