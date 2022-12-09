BRATTLEBORO — St. Michael's Episcopal Church will offer a special Service of Lessons and Carols -- "O Magnum Mysterium" -- this Sunday at 4 p.m. at 16 Bradley Ave.
The St. Michael's Singers, directed by Susan Dedell, offers what many call "one of the most cherished events of the year": The Festival of Lessons and Carols.
"In the waning light of a Sunday afternoon," Dedell explains, "amidst candles and greens, one can hear in words and music the timeless story of the nativity."
This year, the program is especially noteworthy, marking Dedell's last time leading Lessons and Carols as she retires from her position as music director at St. Michael's in mid-January. Dedell has selected both musics by traditional carol composers and "exciting new work by contemporary composers."
Interspersed with the readings and anthems are Advent hymns which all are invited to sing. "All are welcome to join in this heart- and spirit-warming event," Dedell adds.
The event is free; the church is ADA-compliant. For more information, call 802-254-6048.