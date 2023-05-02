BRATTLEBORO — St. Michael's Episcopal Church's tag sale coordinators and a team of volunteers will host their "Terrific Tag Sale" Saturday, May 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. both indoors in the church basement and outdoors under big tents.
The Bradley Avenue Church's annual sale has grass-roots beginnings, according to St. Michael's Liz Vick. "It was started in 1973 by three young mothers who wanted to share their children's outgrown clothes with other families. This year marks the 50th consecutive year the St. Michael's tag sale has been held, with the exception of 2020.
"As usual, the sale will offer great quality clothing for all ages," says Vick, "some useful linens, all types of housewares, a multitude of books, beautiful jewelry, sporting goods, lots of furniture and many other items for all seasons, plus delicious homemade food to enjoy at the Tag Sale Café "
Furniture and jewelry will be priced, but most of the other items will be offered in exchange for donations. "Proceeds from this year's sale will be divided between two critically important local not-for-profit organizations," Vick explains: "Groundworks Collaborative, Brattleboro's local organization which offers a food pantry and other critical services to support people currently experiencing homelessness, and the Windham County Heat Fund, which offers much-appreciated fuel assistance to people in need."
"Come to the May 6 take-what-you-need-and-give-what-you-can Terrific Tag Sale and have a lot of fun shopping to support Groundworks and the Heat Fund," said Vick.
St. Michael's Episcopal Church is at 15 Bradley Ave. The venue is handicapped accessible. Shoppers will be encouraged, not required, to wear masks indoors and to eat food outdoors where seating will be available.