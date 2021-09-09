BRATTLEBORO -- St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 161 Bradley Ave., will hold a Sunday School Open House outside, under the tent, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. Everyone is invited to stop by and learn more about Godly Play and Holy Mayhem, as well as to register children for Sunday School.
St. Michael's has modified and simplified its offerings for children and youth this fall. The plan is outlined below, but St. Michael's says it is open to being flexible depending on how things unfold with vaccinations for young children and the Delta variant. The church will be taking cues from the public schools in the region regarding safety precautions.
Safety Precautions: All children, youth and adults will be masked at all times regardless of vaccination status. Godly Play will be offered outside, and for those who wish, Holy Communion will be distributed under the tent. There will also be two pews reserved in the back of the church for children and families who prefer to sit in a designated area in the church.
Godly Play (Preschool-4th Grade): Children are invited to gather under the tent between 10 and 10:15 a.m. Beginning at 10:15, there will be a time of song and preparation, followed by a Godly Play story. Following the story, the kids will be taken to the playground for their response/play time. Kids will return with teachers to the tent by the time of the Peace in the liturgy. Parents are invited to fetch their children and bring them into the church for Holy Communion or to remain outside under the tent for Holy Communion which will be brought outside.
Holy Mayhem (grades 5-8): Holy Mayhem kids will meet in person every other week, from 10:15 a.m. until Holy Communion time (approximately 10:15 to 11 a.m.). Kids are invited to gather under the tent and proceed to their classroom at 10:15. On the “off weeks” when Holy Mayhem is not offered, kids are invited to act as helpers with the Godly Play class.
Nursery Care (0-4 years old) during the 10:15 a.m. service has resumed. One nursery care person who has been at St. Michael’s nursery for many years has been joined on Sunday mornings by a second care person who is also a staff member of the Horizon Preschool.
For more information or for questions, contact the Church office at jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org or 802-254-6048, ext 104.