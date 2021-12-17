BRATTLEBORO — During this time of social distancing amid a global pandemic, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 16 Bradley Avenue is offering services this coming week that can be enjoyed in person and, for most, online as well.
A Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Christmas Eve. The vimeo link is: https://vimeo.com/event/1613527. At 8 p.m. that evening, the church will hold its annual Festival Candlelight Christmas Eve Service with Holy Eucharist. To attend online, go to: https://vimeo.com/event/1613554.
On Christmas day a simple service – with Eucharist — will be offered in-person only at 10 a.m., and on Dec. 26, Christmas Lessons and Carols (no Eucharist) is offered in-person and online at 10:15 a.m. The link to that service can be found at stmichaels-vt.org.
In-person attendance will be limited to 80 people (half capacity), with seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who attend in person should be fully vaccindated.