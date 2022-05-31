BRATTLEBORO — A “Huge Tag Sale” held May 7 at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Brattleboro brought in approximately $9,800 which will be allocated to help local refugee and asylum-seeker resettlement efforts.
“Brattleboro area residents and St. Michael’s parishioners joined forces to set up and run the big sale, helping shoppers find fashionable outfits, good furniture, beautiful jewelry, nice quality linens, beautiful dishes and some excellent books to support this important cause,” said organizer Liz Vick.
In most areas of the Tag Sale, which was spread out under three large tents outdoors and in a large part of the downstairs of the church, people were encouraged to take all they wanted and to make a donation to support the two benefitting entities: the St. Michael’s Interfaith Refugee Fund and Community Supported Asylum Seekers.
“The St. Michael’s Tag Sale Team wishes to thank all who donated goods and furniture for the sale and all who pitched in to help make the sale such a success, as well as everyone in the community who turned out to shop. People in the Brattleboro area once again demonstrated their big-heartedness and generosity,” said Vick.