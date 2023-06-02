BRATTLEBORO — St. Michael's Episcopal Church Terrific Tag Sale held on May 6 raised $10,500 for the Groundworks Collaborative and Windham County Heat Fund.
"It was a beautiful day, perfect timing for the 50th-anniversary tag sale. People were lined up well ahead of the 8:30 a.m. opening; the minute the sale opened, they rushed into the outside tents to go through the array of clothing and furniture and into the church basement where there were housewares, jewelry, linens, books and very tasty food," said coordinator Liz Vick.
"Most items, other than food, furniture and jewelry, were not priced, and customers were invited to take as much as they wanted and to fill up bags or boxes in exchange for any amount they wished to donate. This year the tag sale was a fundraiser for two critical local nonprofits which help people in need. The total amount raised at the sale surprised even the organizers."
After expenses, St. Michael's Episcopal will be able to donate approximately $6,000 to Groundworks and $4,000 to the Heat Fund. The former, according to its website, "works with people and systems creating solutions to end hunger and homelessness for all people in our region"; the latter, according to a posting on i-Brattleboro, was created in 2005 to "help people in Windham County who [are] not able to buy enough heating fuel to make it through the winter."
"The Tag Sale Team of St. Michael's has worked since January to organize this sale," said Vick. "Putting it on once a year is a huge job, but it is made possible and fun by the many volunteers, from St. Michael's and from the community who work together to make it happen. Thanks to everyone who pitched in to help make the 2023 Tag Sale successful, and to everyone who attended and donated so generously."