BRATTLEBORO -- The St. Michael’s Episcopal Church Tag Sale Team is planning an outdoor, by donation "Un-Tag Sale" called the Sharing for Meals Project on Saturday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.. (Rain date July 24). The event was hatched to meet two perceived needs in the Brattleboro area community exacerbated by the pandemic over the past year.
First, meeting Loaves and Fishes' needs: a mission of Centre Congregational Church, Loaves and Fishes is a Brattleboro organization providing prepared food and groceries to food-deprived people in the Brattleboro area. Under the direction of St. Michael's parishioner Ruth Tilghman, Loaves and Fishes has more than doubled its production from 150 meals a day twice a week (pre-pandemic) to 350-400 meals twice a week since the COVID-19 began. Loaves and Fishes has requested financial support from St. Michael’s.
Second, St. Michael's Tag Sale Ministry has accumulated a backlog of donated clothing and linens, having canceled three of its semi-annual tag sales during the pandemic. “We'd like to share these goods with the community," says project coordinator Elizabeth Vick.
In light of these two factors, the St. Michael's Tag Sale team will host the clothing/linen sharing event on the St. Michael’s lawn under tents. St. Michael’s Episcopal Church is at the corner of Putney Road and Bradley Avenue. The event is strictly: “Take what you want. Give what you can.”
"Our goal," Vick explains, "is to raise $3,000 for Loaves and Fishes while sharing good quality clothing and linens with the broader community."
To reach that goal, the group will need donations beyond what the Sharing event will yield. Thus "another way to help is to send a donation to the St. Michael’s parish office, 16 Bradley Ave., Brattleboro, VT 05301, with ‘Loaves and Fishes’ noted in the memo line.”
Vick adds, "The mission of St. Michael's is ‘to serve all people, commit to deep generosity, promote social, racial and economic justice.’ That is why we are doing this."