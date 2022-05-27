BRATTLEBORO — St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., will host a Service of Lament on Sunday, from 5:30 to 6 p.m., to "lift up our broken hearts to God in the act of lamentation" after the recent massacres in Uvalda, Texas and Buffalo, New York.
A voice is heard in Ramah,
Lamentation and bitter weeping.
Rachel is weeping for her children;
She refuses to be comforted,
Because they are no more.
— Jeremiah 31:15
The Rt. Rev. Shannon MacVean-Brown, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Vermont, writes, “The lives of those stolen by gun violence beg us to invite and encourage lamentation. Those who lament do not rush to consolation. Those who lament do not turn away from noticing pain and grief. Those who lament feel what others don’t want to confront. Those who lament lead us back to our humanity. Lament lights the path to wholeness.”
This will be a simple service of prayer, silence, the reading of names and Psalms of Lament. All are welcome.