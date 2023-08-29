BRATTLEBORO — Saint Michael's Catholic Church continues its lecture series on stained glass windows, A Foretaste of Heaven, with a presentation on the Saint Raphael window on Wednesday evening.
The presentation will be led by Helen Schultz, who teaches Latin at St. Michael Catholic School in Brattleboro. She earned a B.A. from Harvard in medieval history and literature and an M.T.S. from Harvard Divinity School. She spent two summers in Rome studying with Father Reginald Foster, head of the Latin Secretariat at the Vatican. She did her first teaching as a Peace Corps volunteer at a mission school in the Congo; she later taught Latin, French and English at Palmer High School and the Winsor School in Boston. For many years she helped welcome retreatants at the Foyer of Charity in Scituate, Massachusetts.
Wednesday's program begins at 5 p.m. with Evening Prayer followed by the presentation. The church is located at 47 Walnut St.