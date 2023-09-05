BRATTLEBORO — Saint Michael's Catholic Church continues its lecture series on stained glass windows, A Foretaste of Heaven, with a presentation on the Saint Raphael window on Wednesday evening.
This week's presentation will be led by Anna Flournoy, a parishioner at St. Michael. She is often found singing up in the choir loft with her husband David, the music director, and her two little children, Magdalena and James. Flournoy earned a B.A. in Theology and Psychology from the University of Notre Dame. Upon graduating college, she spent a year and a half in Lima, Peru as a missionary with an organization called Con-solatio. With an intense daily prayer life and an intentional, international community of young adults, she lived a ministry of presence to those who are suffering and lonely. Now, as a wife and mother, she is eager to explore the light that shines through Saint Gabriel together.
Wednesday's program begins at 5 p.m. with Evening Prayer followed by the presentation. The church is located at 47 Walnut St.