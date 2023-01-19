MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Public Service (Department) is hosting a webinar series to share information and answer questions about Vermont’s current electric system. The webinar series is the first of the public engagement opportunities planned by the Department as part of the process to comprehensively review the state’s renewable and clean electricity policies and programs.
Through the webinars, the Department will explain where Vermont’s electricity comes from, what policies and programs currently support the use of renewable electricity, and provide information about the process to develop future programs and policies that will further reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The webinars will be of interest to or anyone who wants to know where the Vermont’s electricity comes from and what policies and programs support renewable electricity, The department said in a release.
Each topic will be held on two different dates/times:
Webinar 1: Where Does Vermont’s Electricity Come From?
Tuesday, Jan. 31, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Webinar 2: Current Renewable Electricity Policies
Tuesday, Feb. 14, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Webinar 3: Parking Lot Session to Cover Additional Questions
Thursday, March 9, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Monday, March 13, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
More information and registration links can be found on the Department’s Renewables webpage at https://publicservice.vermont.gov/renewables.
The webinars are part of Phase 1 of the Department’s proposed Public Engagement Plan for this effort, released in December 2022, which aims to create educational opportunities to build capacity to engage in future conversations about renewable electricity programs and policies in Vermont. The Public Engagement Plan and supporting documents can be downloaded from the Public Service Department website at https://publicservice.vermont.gov/renewable_energy.
Questions or comments on the webinars can be submitted via email at PSD-REPrograms@vermont.gov.