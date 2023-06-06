PUTNEY — Local orchardists and other growers are invited to a meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at Green Mt Orchards on West Hill Road for a meeting with State Sen. Wendy Harrison, D-Windham District, and State Rep. Mike Mrowicki, D-Windham 4, along with UVM Agriculture Extension Agent Vern Grubinger.
The meeting is for local food producers to share information and testimonies about their losses from the severe freeze that occurred in May. Estimates suggest that almost all of the local apple and peach crops have been wiped out for this year. Other growers have also experienced losses. Local legislators want to assess the damage and try and find ways to help.
The meeting is open to the public. Any grower who has experienced a loss is encouraged to attend or to contact by email; Sen. Harrison wharrison@leg.state.vt.us or Rep. Mrowicki mmrowicki@leg.state.vt.us.