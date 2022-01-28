At a recent meeting of the Brattleboro Historical Society’s Board of Trustees it was suggested that there were two things the board should consider. One was the upcoming anniversary of the founding of the Brattleboro Historical Society in 1982. The other was to recognize one of the BHS’s founding members, John Carnahan. John had recently left the BHS board and moved from his longtime Tyler Street home to an assisted living facility closer to his son and daughter near Montpelier.
The board contacted state Rep. Mollie Burke, P/D-Windham 2-2, to determine the feasibility of asking the Vermont State Legislature to honor John’s lifelong commitment to the history of Brattleboro and Vermont. Mollie was thrilled to ‘get the ball rolling.’ She also suggested a resolution honoring both John and his wife, Mary. Fantastic.
The BHS proposed an outdoor ceremony on the steps of the Vermont Capitol. Ordinarily resolutions are presented inside the Capitol where members of a joint session can share their appreciation for those honored. Occasionally, resolutions are presented at town meetings in front of local voters. But this one had to be different as the state Legislature was meeting virtually due to COVID.
Soon, Mollie contacted us saying that, indeed, we could go forward with our planning. The resolution was adopted, printed and the two resolutions given to the BHS on Saturday, January 15, at Mollie’s home in Brattleboro. We telephoned an old friend, John Clements at Zephyr Framing. Over the years we had joked with John about customers who came into his shop asking for a custom frame to be done on the spot. Here we were in that scenario asking John if he could produce two custom frames before the upcoming Wednesday, 19 January, the date we had agreed to go to Montpelier to make the presentation. We left the resolutions off at Zephyr on Saturday morning and they were professionally framed by Saturday afternoon! This is not something Zephyr does for recognition. He does it for the good of the community. John refused payment saying, ”Those are two of the nicest people I know.”
We contacted John and Mary Carnahan to give them the news that they would be feted at the State Capitol on January 19 at 12:45 p.m. We also contacted John’s son, Paul, who knew David Schütz, curator of the State House. Anyone could attend the event so Paul invited Schütz, who had worked with John Carnahan many years earlier on efforts to preserve the historic nature of the State House. Schütz recently had taken over John Carnahan’s large collection of state capitol postcards and offered “to say a few words on Wednesday.”
We were intending to preserve the event with digital video and in contacting Schütz, asked if he would be willing to be the Master of Ceremonies for the event while the BHS filmed the event. He enthusiastically agreed. We found out in talking with Schütz that he was a 44-year veteran of the Vermont State House and had been Master of Ceremony for scores of events.
We offered to transport the Carnahans to the State Capitol, met John and Mary at their facility and started our 23 minute journey. Conversation with the Carnahans was, as always, enlightening, courteous and interesting.
The ceremony began with remarks from David Schütz: “On this occasion, we honor the Carnahans of Brattleboro for years and years and years of faithful service to the history of their community and the entire State of Vermont. 42 years ago, I went down to Brattleboro to meet John Carnahan, at the first gathering of what eventually became a nonprofit organization (Friends of the Vermont State House) to support the State House, the building directly behind us.“
John Carnahan’s enthusiasm for state capitals resulted in an enormous collection of historic images of the State House, primarily postcards.
Schütz continued, saying, “John wasn't content to just collect Vermont. He decided to do all 50 states. It is one of the largest collections of postcards of all capitals. There is a volume per state. The state curator's office happily received this vast collection only months ago. We have yet to make it publicly available but our intention is certainly to try to do that. And it is going to be called the John Carnahan Collection of Vermont State House. The people of Brattleboro have a lot to thank the Carnahans, both of them. In order to do that I will turn to their representatives in the House who are going to present the resolution - Mollie Burke, Tristan Toleno and Emilie Kornheiser.”
Mollie Burke began by saying, “It is a great honor to be here to present this. It's just wonderful the things that you have done in our town. It could not be fully captured in a resolution. So we're just very happy to be here with you today. Thank you so much for everything you've done.”
The Concurrent House Resolution (H.R. 84) reads:
House concurrent resolution honoring the civic contributions of John H. and Mary F. Carnahan to the community life of Brattleboro Offered by: Representatives Burke of Brattleboro, Kornheiser of Brattleboro and Toleno of Brattleboro. Offered by: Senators Balint and White
Whereas, John Carnahan, a Harvard educated attorney, was a Vermont district court judge, a Brattleboro Retreat Chair, and a trustee of the Estey Organ Museum, and he manifested his interests in Vermont history through leadership roles at the Brattleboro Historical Society, the Vermont Historical Society, and at statewide historic preservation organizations, and
Whereas, as a political activist, he was elected Vermont Democratic Party Chair and was the 1984 Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor, and Whereas, his wife, Mary Carnahan, was an elementary school teacher and volunteered at the Brooks Memorial Library, the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center, the American Red Cross, and St. Michael's Episcopal Church, and Whereas, John and Mary Carnahan have been recognized for their community leadership in Brattleboro, now therefore be it Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives: That the General Assembly honors the civic contributions of John H. and Mary F. Carnahan to the community life of Brattleboro, and be it further Resolved: That the Secretary of State be directed to send a copy of this resolution to John and Mary Carnahan.
