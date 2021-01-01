MONTPELIER — Start the new year on the right foot with a hike in a Vermont state park. On January 1, 2021, Vermont State Parks is inviting everyone to celebrate the New Year by heading out on the trails at one of Vermont’s 55 state parks. Park entry is free on New Year’s Day (and all winter long), and this is an opportunity to discover a whole new world outdoors in winter.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, First Day Hikes will be different from previous years. While state park officials are not offering in-person guided hikes this year, they have carefully selected hikes throughout the state for self-guided adventures. Hikers are strongly encouraged to learn about and follow COVID-19 outdoor recreation health and safety guidance by visiting https://fpr.vermont.gov/recreation/outdoor-recreation-and-covid-19 before they go.
Featured hikes include:
Southeast Region
Lowell Lake Trail: 3 miles roundtrip, Lowell Lake State Park in Londonderry.
Quechee Loop Trail: 1.5 miles roundtri, Quechee State Park in Quechee.
Southwest Region
Reservoir Trail: 3.2 miles roundtrip, Woodford State Park in Bennington.
Button Bay Point Trail: 0.8-mile roundtrip, Button Bay State Park in Ferrisburgh.
Northwest Region
Burns Trail: 2.0-mile roundtrip, Niquette Bay State Park in Colchester.
Marsh Brook Nature Trail: 1.5-mile roundtrip loop, Lake Carmi State Park in Enosburg Falls.
Northeast Region
Groton Nature Trail: 0.6-mile roundtrip loop, Groton Nature Center in Groton.
Shore Trail: 1.5-plus mile roundtrip, Brighton State Park in Island Pond.
Hikers are adviced to dress for the weather and bring snowshoes if the snow is deep. Also bring beverages and snacks. On-leash dogs are welcome unless otherwise noted. Pre-registration is not required and hikers can simply show up whenever they’d like.
For full hike details, visit https://vtstateparks.blogspot.com/2020/12/celebrate-new-year-with-first-day-hike.html and follow Vermont State Parks on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @VTStateParks to stay up to date on the latest park happenings and announcements. Participants who tag their photos with #firstdayhikesvt may be featured on the Vermont State Parks page.