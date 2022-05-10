MONTPELIER — Vermont's Department of Public Safety will hold an exercise of the AMBER Alert System on Thursday between 2 and 3 p.m. The exercise will test the functionality of various components of the system.
The VT-Alert system will send messages to the thousands of subscribers; the Vermont Agency of Transportation message boards will be populated with exercise information; and the state Lottery will activate its system to message signs, tickets and kiosks. The Emergency Alert System will also be used to send test messages to TV and radio stations. As in the past, the Wireless Emergency Alert will not be used.
Note that during this exercise, phone alerts will only occur for those who have signed up for VT-Alert. Anyone who wishes to receive AMBER Alerts and BLUE Alerts in the future, including the latest up-to-date information at the time of the alert, can register for a free account by going to the website at vem.vermont.gov/vtalert or by clicking on the link https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085617457#/signup.
AMBER stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. The alert system sends a message distributed by a child abduction alert system to ask the public for help in finding abducted children.