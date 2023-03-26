WINDHAM COUNTY — State Rep. Mike Mrowicki, D-Windham 4, wants to hear from constituents in Putney and Dummerston about their experiences during and after the snow storm earlier this month that knocked out power throughout the area.
This Legislative Listening Session will be held Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m. via Zoom.
The storm of March 13-15 was not unexpected, but the damage was considered significant. Some Windham County residents and businesses were without power for up to five days.
Some questions Mrowicki would like to consider include: What can we learn? What do we want the power company and policy makers to take away from the storm response?
"We want to hear your experience and your suggestions for what worked, what didn't, and what could be done better," Mrowicki said in a news release.
For the online link to this meeting, email Mrowicki at mmrowicki@leg.state.vt.us
For more on the current Legislative session, visit www.windham4.online .