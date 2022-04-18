WINDHAM COUNTY — State Reps Michelle Bos-Lun and Mike Mrowicki, both D-Windham 4, will be joined by Rep. Kevin Christie, D-Windsor 4-2, at the monthly Online Legislative Update on Saturday, April 23, from 10 to 11 a.m.
Christie works on the House Judiciary Committee and is co-chair and founder of the Legislative Racial-Social Equity Caucus. He will be sharing an update on Racial -Social Justice bills worked on this session as well as the work of the Social Equity Caucus.
Bos-Lun and Mrowicki will also be sharing updates on the Legislature as it heads into the last few weeks of the 18-week session. COVID, climate, reapportionment, state workers pension reform, workforce, housing, education funding, racial-social equity are some of issues undertaken during this session. It's also a chance for constituents to offer comments and questions to local legislators.
For Log-In info, email either Representative at mboslun@leg.state.vt.us or mmrowicki@leg.state.vt.us