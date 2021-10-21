Want to connect with your state legislators?
Representatives Michelle Bos-Lun and Mike Mrowicki will host another of their Online Community Conversations for constituents of the Windham 4 District of Westminster, Putney and Dummerston on Saturday at 10 a.m.
From COVID to climate, racial justice and especially women’s reproductive freedom, these and other issues will see bills voted on in the coming session. Representatives Bos-Lun and Mrowicki will update constituents and answer questions about goals, challenges and proposed legislation for the upcoming legislative session. There will be updates about current issues Bos-Lun and Mrowicki have been working on, and the conversation will include advocacy around honest, comprehensive teaching of U.S. history.
The state legislature will be starting the second of the 2-year biennium in January. Bills that didn’t pass last year can still be worked on before the scheduled adjournment in May of 2022. Please bring questions, suggestions comments, or concerns about issues important to you and to our state. “We hope residents of Westminster, Dummerston and Putney can join us to discuss issues and concerns the legislature is facing this year,” Representative Bos-Lun said.
Contact Representative Bos-Lun at mboslun@leg.state.vt.us or Representative Mrowicki mmrowicki@leg.state.vt.us for the meeting link.