State representatives Michelle Bos-Lun and Mike Mrowicki will host an online “Community Conversation” on Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m. to update constituents and answer questions about goals, challenges and legislative bill proposals for this legislative session. Updates from the Climate Solutions, Women’s, Rural Economic Development, Workers’, and Social Equity caucuses will be included.
The entire hour of the conversation will be dedicated to updating and answering questions for the members of the Windham 4 community. As the legislature heads towards adjournment in May, you can bring up any comments, questions, or concerns you may have. “We hope residents of Westminster, Dummerston and Putney can join us to discuss issues and concerns the legislature is facing this year,” Representative Bos-Lun said.
Contact Representative Mrowicki at mmrowicki@leg.state.vt.us or Representative Bos-Lun at mboslun@leg.state.vt.us for the online link.