DORSET — State Treasurer Mike Pieciak recently participated in a community discussion with Rep. Mike Rice, D-Bennington/Rutland, at the Long Trail School in Dorset to discuss his office’s new public retirement program, VT Saves (S.135), which passed unanimously through the Legislature this session.
“Tens of thousands of Vermont workers lack access to a workplace retirement plan, and many of these workers are not saving a penny for retirement,” Pieciak said at the July 27 gathering. “At no cost to employers and no ongoing cost to taxpayers, VT Saves establishes a retirement savings plan for Vermonters who are not currently offered a retirement plan through their employer. It’s designed to make saving for retirement easy and automatic.”
Rice commented, “I was proud to join my colleagues in the Legislature to unanimously pass VT Saves into law, and I look forward to the program benefiting working Vermonters for decades to come. It was great to welcome Treasurer Pieciak back to our corner of the state to meet with local business owners, farmers, and retirees to discuss VT Saves and other important topics the Treasurer and the legislature are working on.”
VT Saves will automatically enroll employees without a workplace retirement plan into a Roth IRA account. Contributions to the account will be deducted automatically from workers’ paychecks, and employees can set their own contribution rate or opt out of the program at any time, with no penalty. All funds deposited into VT Saves accounts are owned by the employees themselves, and employees can roll over the saved funds into other retirement accounts if they choose.
VT Saves will also position tens of thousands of Vermonters to receive a federal retirement saver’s credit. Starting in 2027, lower income earners enrolled in qualified retirement accounts can receive up to $2,000 annually in federal assistance. VT Saves will take effect in July 2025, positioning tens of thousands of Vermonters to secure these funds.
A recent study showed that over 40 percent of working-age Vermonters do not have access to a retirement plan through their employer. As Pieciak travels the state this summer, his office hopes to raise awareness about VT Saves, promote participation in the program, and encourage Vermonters to save for retirement. Pieciak is scheduled to discuss VT Saves with rotary club members in Williston, and Richmond, before holding public meetings with state legislators in Burlington and Brattleboro in September.