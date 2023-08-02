MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) is requesting information from farms, agricultural businesses, and service and non-profit organizations to understand the overall impact of the catastrophic flooding that hit the state from July 7-18.
The purpose of this survey is to, as accurately as possible, capture the type and scale of the damage agricultural producers suffered throughout the state. Survey data will be used to inform response efforts, effectively allocate resources, and advocate for future relief and recovery programs.
If you are a business, organization, or individual that raises animals and/or grows feed or crops for anyone beyond your immediate family, we kindly request that you fill out this survey. It should only take minutes to complete. The survey will remain open until August 28.
Reporting any damage that you have sustained will help the entire state gain access to federal aid and help for your neighbors.
More details are available on the survey page. If you have questions or need assistance with the survey, please contact Drew Watson at andrew.watson@vermont.gov or 802-636-7793.
To take the survey, visit https://agriculture.vermont.gov/ and click on the damage survey prompt. Information on flood assistance is also available.