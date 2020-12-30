What’s the safest party in town? The one on the radio!
On Thursday, Dec. 31, join 107.7FM Brattleboro Community Radio WVEW.org, for an all-day, most-of-the-night party to bid farewell to 2020 and welcome in 2021.
The station is suspending (most of) its regular programming to play festive dance tunes provided by 11 of your favorite WVEW DJs. And it’s all commercial-free and local.
The party starts when the sun comes up at 6 a.m. on Dec. 31. They’ll take a few breaks for syndicated news programs at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Otherwise, the fun music goes ‘round and ‘round until 2 a.m. on January 1.
Join community-supported, commercial-free Brattleboro Community Radio WVEW on New Year’s Eve, and any time! You can find them on your FM dial at 107.7, and streaming on-line at wvew.org.
See you on the radio!