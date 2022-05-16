BELLOWS FALLS — Stephanie Ager has been named the April Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Ager, a senior, is the daughter of Todd Ager and step-daughter of Jill Ager of Bellows Falls.
A member of the Marilee Huntoon Jesse A. Judd Chapter of the National Honor Society at BFUHS, Ager is a dedicated student who works hard in her classes. She is Salutatorian of the BFUHS Class of 2022. She comes to school every day and works diligently on assignments, asks and receives help graciously and actively participates in class discussions. She is a pleasure to work with and a valued member of any group she joins.
Positive, friendly and always willing to offer help without being asked, she goes out of her way wherever she sees a need. A true leader and role model, she is enthusiastic about working to improve BFUHS and the general community.
Ager was named the BFUHS Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen this year. She brings cheer as the voice of BFUHS on the morning announcements every day. This year Ager is the vice president of the BFUHS Student Council where she works hard to get everyone involved in various activities and makes sure everyone’s voice is heard. She takes her role seriously and has worked hard to bring fresh ideas to the group. An avid and talented runner, Ager is known for her dedication to both track and cross country over the years.
Not only dedicated to her academics and BFUHS, Ager is devoted to the community. She has recorded over 100 hours of community service through various area organizations. She is an active member of the Post #37 American Legion Junior Auxiliary and an assistant to the Rockingham Town Planning Board.
Clearly deserving of recognition, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Ager represent them as a Student of the Month.