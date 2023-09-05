Bullying is when a person or group uses power — such as physical, verbal or social — to hurt or intimidate someone or a group who has less power.
If your child is being bullied …
Listen & be empathetic. Be an active listener and let your child lead the conversation. Occasionally, rephrase the information your child gives you and repeat the information back to your child in your own words.
Listen for the "5 Ws." Listen for the who, what, when, where and why — but be aware, your child may be sensitive to being asked a lot of questions at one time. Plan on multiple conversations to get the information you need to help your child.
Make changes / Build skills. Based on the "5 W's," discuss ideas on how to safely and effectively stop the bullying. Role-play different approaches and responses with your child so that they will be prepared to stop the bullying but not get into a physical or verbal fight. Also, brainstorm ways to increase friendships by developing physical and social skills that are appreciated by other children.
Discuss emotional expression. Being bullied can create anger, frustration, sadness, depression or vengeance. Teach your child how to relieve these feelings without being violent to themselves or others. Ideas may include talking with other adults and trusted friends, writing in a journal, creating art, doing physical activities and deep breathing.
Work with the school. If the bullying is happening at school, speak to your child's classroom teacher or adviser so they can help.
The '5 Ws'
1. Who was involved? One person or a few? Someone they do not know or people they hang with? Anyone else around?
2. What type of bullying: physical, verbal, relational, cyber or a combination?
3. Where does the bullying happen? Online? In the neighborhood? The mall? School?
4. When does it happen? At a certain time or is it random? Weekends? Before school? Or after?
5. Why does your child think that the bullying happens?