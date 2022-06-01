The Chesterfield Historical Society was among 16 private non-profit organizations in New Hampshire to receive a one-or-one matching grant from the N.H. Preservation Alliance and The 1772 Foundation. The grants, totaling $125,000, give a boost to community landmarks across the state and range in amount from $5,000 to the grant maximum of $10,000.
The Chesterfield Historical Society received $7,500 to renovate the porch on the Stone House Tavern, soon to be the Stone House Tavern Museum. The 1772 Grant will fund the Porch Exterior Project which is only a small portion of a much larger project to restore and renovate the entire Stone House Tavern Museum so it can be opened to the public.
This project includes renovation, rehabilitation and repair, in accordance with the Secretary of Interior's Preservation Briefs. It is CHS’ intent to restore the “historic appearance” of earlier days and protect it from the elements since the porch is used by tenants and CHS staff. The items to be addressed are the rotted wood siding and paint, the disintegrating cement supports and the low-security entrance door, along with new windows.
The buildings receiving support include historic school buildings, two small-town meetinghouses, a fire engine house, a former summer chapel, farm structures and high-style and vernacular houses ranging from c. 1800 to 1913. New and continuing building uses include intern housing for a conservation organization, arts festival headquarters for an opera company, offices and public space for an art museum, and housing and program support by a women's club, as well as community and museum experiences.
Beverly Thomas, program director of the Preservation Alliance, said, “This year, The 1772 Foundation’s investment in New Hampshire is protecting and revitalizing sixteen historic community landmarks, inspiring new donors and bringing new activity to under-utilized buildings, villages and downtowns."
For more information, visit nhpreservation.org.