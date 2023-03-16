BRATTLEBORO — The American Red Cross regional shelter, which opened at Brattleboro Union High School, closed on Thursday evening, but the Red Cross intends to store supplies at the site should the need arise to reactivate the shelter throughout the weekend. About 30 people visited the shelter on Wednesday, with three staying overnight. Two people visited the shelter Thursday and vacated by the time of this report Thursday afternoon.
It total, the Red Cross Shelter at BUHS served 41 clients, provided 75 meals, and was supported by 13 Red Cross volunteers and staff members. The Red Cross thanks the following community partners for their assistance: Brattleboro Fire Department and Chief Leonard Howard, Vermont State EOC, the Medical Reserve Corps, Carol Lolatte and Brattleboro Parks and Recreation and Vermont Disaster Animal Response Team (VDART).
The Brattleboro Senior Center, located at the bottom floor of the Gibson-Aiken Center, 207 Main St., will be available for the public to charge electronic devices and seek shelter. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 17, for those in need. Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., will also be available to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
By the end of the day Friday, Green Mountain Power (GMP) anticipates that electricity should be restored throughout most, if not all, of Brattleboro. GMP estimates the clean-up effort could extend into Monday or Tuesday, but the majority of customers in the surrounding area should have power by Sunday.
The Department of Public Works said 20 locations around town were either closed or restricted at the time of this report. Most of those locations should be accessible by the end of the business day Friday. For the most up-to-date information on road closures, visit the town’s mapping application at: https://www.mapsonline.net/brattleborovt/index.html .
The sidewalk plows have passed through town at least once and will resume work Friday morning.
If you see an electrical or phone line down, treat the line as electrified and report it to 911. GMP has a website to report an outage – https://greenmountainpower.com/outages/ – or call 888-835-4672.