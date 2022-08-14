STRATTON — The Stratton Community Foundation will hold a golf outing on Friday, Sept. 2. The organization will be joining Head-to-Toe to support Vermont children.
Head-to-Toe provides hundreds of children with items they need to be warm, safe and ready to learn. Items include winter coats, hats, mittens, snow pants, boots, school supplies, dental kits, socks, sneakers and more. Funds are also provided to local schools to care for the most vulnerable children in real-time.
According to school administrators, "the Stratton Community Foundation helps care for children in ways that would not otherwise be possible." Typical items purchased by schools include soap, bedding, laundry services, medicine, food, baby items, gas and more.
Raffle tickets are on sale now for prizes which include: 4VIP tickets to the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, a 2022-2023 IKON Pass, Giants vs. Jets pregame tickets, and more. For more information, visit strattonfoundation.org/raffle.
Sign-ups start at $175 per person. Sponsors may also visit strattonfoundation.org/golf or call 802.297.2095.
The Foundation's Golf Outing starts at 1 p.m. at the Stratton Mountain Golf Course. It includes giveaways, a golf cart poker run for cash purse prizes, dinner reception and awards. Participants may also win a prize for the best-dressed foursome.
The Stratton Community Foundation is proud to serve the families who live, work and raise their children in southern Vermont. For more information, visit strattonfoundation.org.