STRATTON — Stratton Mountain School has appointed Benjamin Tuff as its new Head of Campus Life and Advancement Officer, beginning April 1.
Tuff has served as an English teacher, dorm parent, advisor and development officer throughout his career. He has served as director of admissions at Rumsey Hall School in Washington Depot, Conn., since 2010.
At Stratton Mountain School, Tuff will oversee the campus life experience for all student-athletes, working with a team of residential staff members and with Head of School Carson Thurber and Assistant Head of School Holly Wendell to ensure student success.
“We are incredibly excited to be welcoming Ben to team,” Thurber said in a statement. “Ben brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from working with middle and high school level students for nearly 20 years, and he understands the unique skill set that comes with working with teens."
While Tuff is new to the area, he is no stranger to Stratton Mountain School. His wife, Gretchen Black ’00, and brother-in-law, Ian Black ’05, harnessed their passion for cross-country skiing at the school.
“My goal is to make the schooling experience as enjoyable as possible for kids, and you can do that in various ways. It’s ultimately about creating a solid community, and I’m excited to find ways to unify our students in new ways,” said Tuff.
In addition to his role as Head of Campus Life, Tuff will also serve as the Advancement Officer. He will work closely with Thurber to continue to build on the support of the Stratton Mountain School community.