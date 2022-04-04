STRATTON — Stratton Mountain School recently raised over $17,000 during its SMS-A-Thon in support of its community life programming.
This year's SMS-A-Thon, a marquee event for Stratton Mountain School's 50th anniversary, took place on March 11 at Stratton Mountain Resort. It was hosted by the school and was open to all students, staff, alumni, trustees and friends.
Participants were sponsored by friends and family for a flat donation or a specific dollar amount per mile. Opportunities for engagement included running laps on Stratton the day of the event and a remote option so that anyone could compete from anywhere. Teams gained points by doing the most fundraising miles. Many awards were given, including "Most Student Miles" and "Most Money Raised." The event also featured a scavenger hunt, a community lunch with live music by academic dean Alex Lehmann's band Muddy Hollow, an Instagram contest, raffle drawings, baked goods from the Parents' Association and SMS-A-Thon t-shirts for sale.
Many alumni came to Stratton to enjoy the event in person. Elsa Peterson PG'21 competed alongside her dad, Rick Peterson, while Jay Cherosnick '97 and his family visited from Connecticut. Seth Therrien '00 came with his family from Florida to participate and be an event vendor with gear from his line of clothing Crush Groovin'. Benzi Henrich Ross '79 flew in from Colorado and teamed with her sister Tini Henrich '84, a local baker out of Jamaica.
For more information, visit gosms.org.