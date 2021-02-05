STRATTON — Nearly 200 people attended the Stratton Mountain School Winter Ball on Jan. 30 in support of the Stratton Mountain School Scholarship Fund, which provides student scholarships and educational resources for nearly 45% of the school’s student-athletes. The gala and silent auction, which took place online due to COVID-19 safety concerns, raised almost $215,000, making it the most successful event in its 50-year history.
Themed “Around the World,” the international broadcast was co-hosted by Head of School Carson A. Thurber ’02, and Alumni Coordinator Morgan Taylor.
“While we had our concerns about hosting a virtual event for the first time, our live broadcast went smoothly, and our supporters gave enthusiastically,” Thurber said in a release. “In times like these, the notion of working together is more important than ever, and our community’s generous support will help many talented student-athletes reach new heights; academically, athletically, and in their pursuits to build strong personal values.”
The program featured a host of live raffle drawings and an online Silent Auction with dozens of one-of-akind items and experiences, including a 5-night stay at Hawaii’s Kohanaiki Resort, a custom table designed by Vermont Barns, a 7-night stay at the Four Seasons in Whistler, B.C., and a custom necklace from Von Bargen’s Jewelry.
The event also featured a cash call for improvements to the Stratton Mountain School Luckenbill Field, including spectator seating, installing stairs from the field house to the playing surface, and improvements to the field itself. The school received $20,000 in matching funds to help reach their $40,000 goal, which was quickly surpassed.
“None of this would have been possible without the support of our event committee, sponsors, and donors from around the world,” added Thurber. “We are extremely grateful to everyone who has helped us bridge the gap for so many of our student-athletes.”
Stratton Mountain School thanked TPW Real Estate, Sandy and Julie Luckenbill, Ellen & Gary Davis, Mort Saunders, Jessica & Shane Baron, Kristen & Geoffrey Goodman, Christine & Jonathan Needell, Pets Aloud Veterinary Clinic Services, Aomi & Todd Richter, Sally & Gary Simpson, and Robert & Marianne Stevenish. Learn more about all of the event supporters by viewing the full program: https:// issuu.com/stratton mtnschool/docs/sms_wb_program_2021
Stratton Mountain School is an independent boarding and day school that focuses on college preparatory academics and competitive winter sports. Located at the base of Stratton Mountain, Stratton Mountain School serves students in grades 7-12.