STRATTON — Stratton resort recently announced a new way of getting to the mountain this winter.
Stratton has partnered with the MOOver, southern Vermont’s fare-free public transit system. It serves Windham and southern Windsor counties.
The route will run from Manchester to Stratton Mountain Resort, making four to eight round trips daily and will provide Stratton Mountain employees and the general public with mountain access all week.
The MOOver mountain bus service will begin Nov. 15 and end April 1. MOOver starts at Stratton 4:30 a.m. weekdays, and 4 a.m. on weekends, then makes its way down to Manchester, making stops at the Econo Lodge, Travelodge Chalet, Manchester Town Offices, Walgreens and behind Northshire Bookstore. The full schedule can be found on Stratton’s website.
“We are very grateful for Stratton’s generous support of public transit,” said Randy Schoonmaker, CEO of MOOver. “This will be a great service for all Stratton employees and many people in the area to enjoy, creating an escape to the mountains and more accessibility for everyone in the local community.”