WESTMINSTER — The Strawberry Supper is back, July 2, at the Westminster First Congregational Church, 3470 Route 5. Dinner will be ham, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and homemade strawberry shortcake for $13. This will be a take-out meal. Reservations are required; call 802-518-0321 and leave your name, phone number, how many meals you'd like and what time you will pick up your meal(s). You can choose from 4:30, 5:00, 5:30, 6:00 and 6:30 p.m. Outdoor seating under the tents will be available weather permitting.