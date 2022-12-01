BRATTLEBORO — Beginning Monday, Dec. 5, a town sewer line will be replaced from the intersection of Walnut and Terrace streets easterly to the bottom of the embankment near the railroad tracks. The replacement of this eight-inch sewer main is not expected to impede the use of water or sewer during the project. The street is expected to be closed at the intersection of Walnut and Terrace from 7 a.m. on Monday, through 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, while Zaluzny Excavation performs the work.
For questions or concerns, contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255 or email Peter Lynch at plynch@brattleboro.org