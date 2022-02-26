BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Senior Center is offering a strength training course with Lissa Stark beginning Tuesday in the Gibson Aiken Center.
This course will focus on strength training exercises that help us to become and stay strong, including techniques to improve balance, strengthen muscle, and promote health and wellness. This course is designed for all levels and no prior experience is necessary. A minimum of five participants is required.
The class will run Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and Fridays 10 to 10:45 a.m. in the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St.
For more information, call 802-257-7570. If you would like to receive the months programs newsletter via email, email Assistant Director Sarah Clark at sclark@brattleboro.org.