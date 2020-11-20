BRATTLEBORO — Strolling of the Heifers will host a fundraising auction on Wednesday, Nov. 25, featuring art, craft, food, tickets and more provided by numerous donors. Do you love the pottery of Laura Zindel? Need lift tickets, museum passes or a theater at The Latchis all to yourself for a night? This auction has heaps of Vermont-made products from wellness to cheese.
Bidding starts at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 and ends Sunday, Dec. 6 at 11 p.m. at 32auctions.com/strollingoftheheifers. Sign up in advance for an account to watch or bid on items. If you’re outbid, you’ll get an email letting you know.
What the fundraiser supports:
Since 2002, Strolling of the Heifers has been connecting people with healthy local food, encouraging and facilitating innovation and entrepreneurship in the farm/food sector, and supporting the development of stronger local food systems. The annual parade and festival brings thousands of people to Brattleboro to celebrate farms, farmers and local food. COVID-19 has put this event, the organization's main fundraiser, on hold for the time being. Stroll staff are still at work on the organization's year-round mission, and focusing on rebuilding and redirecting programs to align with “the new normal.” This fundraiser will help sustain the organization while it evaluates ways to continue its mission around local agriculture and food systems.
Auction Sponsor: Clear Choice Urgent Care Brattleboro
Auction donors: Achille Agway, Advanced Skin Care Solutions, Altiplano, Betty Barrett, Bonnie Hill Massage, Boston Red Sox, Brown and Roberts Ace Hardware, Brattleboro Museum and Art Center, Buddy's A Pet's Store, Burrows Specialized Sports, Cabot Creamery, Burton Car Wash, Craftsbury Outdoor Center, Dosa Kitchen, Earth and Sky Pottery, Everyone's Books, Fire Arts Vermont, Foster Farm Botanicals, George Brooks Florist, Good Body Products, Harmony Collective, Hildene - The Lincoln Family Home, Hotel Pharmacy, King Arthur Baking Company, Latchis Arts, Laura Zindel Pottery, Lini Mazumdar - Lotus Moon Auyrveda, Malisun, Mary Meyer Toys, Montshire Museum of Science, Penelope Wurr, Pico Mountain/Killington Resort, Ready to Tidy Up with Ruth Shafer, Retreat Farm, River Gallery School, Robb Family Farm, Salon Jacque, Salsa Sisters, Sam's Army and Navy, Shelburne Farms Aged Cheddar Cheese, Shelburne Farms Organization, Smuggler’s Notch Resort, Tavernier Chocolate, The Blue Moose Bistro, The Common Man Inn, The Marina, The Shoe Tree, TJ Buckleys, Trilium Home and Garden, Vermont Artisan, Vermont Flannel, Vermont Hempicurean, Vivian Gay Pottery, Z Wraps, Zack Woods Herb Farm, Zephyr Designs
More information at https://www.strollingoftheheifers.com/strolling-of-the-heifers-holiday-season-auction/