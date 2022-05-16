TOWNSHEND — Townshend Elementary School launched its Farm to School Program in March, opening with a maple syrup tasting event to celebrate the Harvest of the Month.
During the last week of March, physical education teacher Carla West shared facts about the maple syrup harvest in Vermont. On Friday, March 25, there was a taste test session in each classroom.
Teachers Kelsey Taddei and Kathy Gatto-Gurney lead the effort with support from Food Connects staff Jenny Kessler. They asked students to share what they had learned or already knew about maple syrup. At least half of each class had either made maple syrup themselves or had visited a friend or family member who makes it.
It was clear that Ms. West’s teaching had stuck — many students in each class said that it takes 40 gallons of maple sap to make just one gallon of syrup.
Discussing that fact helped students understand why someone had the idea to make imitation syrup out of corn syrup. But, could imitation syrup taste like the real thing? Pre-K through 5th-grade students did a blind taste test of Vermont maple syrup and imitation syrup made with corn syrup.
Most Townshend students could tell right away which was the real thing. “This one tastes like chemicals,” said fourth grader Seamus Crockett. His classmate Stella Cleveland agreed.
Students also looked at the ingredients in each product and discussed differences like distance traveled to the store and homes and the reasons for different price points of each syrup.
Students tasted fresh sap that had been collected that morning. Most students were less familiar with the sap, and it helped them understand the 40:1 ratio a little more concretely.
Townshend Elementary was recently awarded a $750 Wellness Grant from the Windham County Community Advisory Board of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont. This grant will support these tastings through the purchase of ingredients and materials, as well as supporting a future garden at the school.
The school will have a tasting event around mixed greens on May 27.