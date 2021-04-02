BRATTLEBORO — In addition to their academic work, students at Saint Michael’s School have been taking time to learn about and reflect on the meaning of Holy Week. In art class, students each painted their own “resurrection rock” and placed it outside around the base of a tomb where they will remain until students return on Monday, in celebration of Easter Sunday and Christ’s resurrection.
Saint Michael’s says the resurrection rocks have been on display all week and have created a great sense of community among the students. Neighbors and parishioners have been observed stopping to view the display as they walked by the school front.