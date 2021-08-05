BRATTLEBORO — G.S. Precision recently graduated its newest group of students into the Aerospace & Defense precision machining industry.
Patrick Demech, Chris Ferrante, Josh Levasseur, and Tessa Lamarre have successfully completed the intense two-year program sponsored by GSP. This is fourth graduating class since the inception of the GSP School. GSP partnered with Vermont Technical College back in 2013 when it launched the initiative to train machinists. Qualified candidates apply and enroll every two years to participate in the combination of on-the-floor job experience and night classes working towards their Associates Degree.
GSP covers the entire cost of the program for each student and credits earned from classwork can be used towards an Associate’s Degree in General Engineering Technology. Upon graduation, candidates in good standing are guaranteed full time employment by GSP for a period of two years. This provides the company with a source for developing new talent and gives the candidates an opportunity for education and training that will serve as foundation for a successful career in a fast paced, growing industry, according to GSP.
Mike McDonald, past graduate of the GSP School says, “….the GSP School primes its students for a manufacturing career by giving them specialized classes combined with hands-on experience.”
G.S. Precision, located at 347 John Seitz Drive, has a new class enrolling Sept. 3 for qualified candidates. If interested contact GSP Human Resources Training Manager, Matt Bickford matt.bickford@gsprecision.com or 802-257-5200 Ext 5481.