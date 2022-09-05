BENNINGTON — Bennington College is now accepting submissions from high school students around the world for its 2022-2023 Young Writers Awards.
This annual competition, which accepts entries in poetry, fiction, and nonfiction, is free to enter and open to all high school students in grades 9 through 12. A first, second, and third-place winner is selected in each of the categories, with cash prizes up to $1,000 awarded.
Young Writers Award finalists and winners are also eligible for undergraduate scholarships at Bennington College. YWA finalists who enroll at Bennington will receive a $10,000 scholarship every year for four years, for a total of $40,000. YWA winners who enroll at Bennington will receive a $15,000 scholarship every year for four years, for a total of $60,000.
Submissions for the 2022-2023 Young Writers Awards will be accepted through Nov. 1, with winners announced in spring 2023.
For more information, see submission guidelines or sign up to receive notifications about the competition. Downloadable Young Writers Awards posters and printable submission forms are also available.