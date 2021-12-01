BRATTLEBORO — There will be another pair of Community Circle Dances this month.
The first is on Sunday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Aikido Studio, 11 Cottage St. in Brattleboro. It will be led by Juniper and Dan and all dances will be taught. No partner is needed and all are welcome. Masks are required.
There will be a second event on from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, also at Aikido Studio. This session will be led by Windsong and Mega.
Donations appreciated. Information online at brattleborocircledance.org, or call Doris at 413-884-2413.